Mumbai, April 19: For Apple CEO Tim Cook, seeing a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine as he launched India's first Apple store in Mumbai was a cute surprise. He could not stop his amusement after Sajid Moinuddin, a designer by profession and a Goregaon resident, came with an old Macintosh computer to see him at the inauguration of Apple BKC here.

Cook was elated to see the old Apple machine at the event, and signed an autograph on it. The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store. Apple Store in India: Excitement Builds Around Opening of First Retail Store in Mumbai (See Pic and Video).

The original #Apple #macintosh computer debuted in 1984…most #indian ppl wouldn’t have had a TV at that point! How did this gent manage to buy it during the license-permit-raj era? #AppleIndia Pls investigate source of income 🤣🤪😁@IncomeTaxIndia @dir_ed @cbic_india pic.twitter.com/wI1t0nVvLD — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 18, 2023

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC," Cook tweeted after opening the store amid the beats of Nashik dhols, greeting the first customers with handshakes and selfies.

#AppleCEO #TimCook's reaction when a fan walked in with a #Macintosh Classic has taken the internet by storm. Visuals shared on social media showed Cook lauding the 'diehard' Apple fan. Cook was pleasantly surprised at seeing an old Macintosh Classic machine at the store. pic.twitter.com/o8HNlUZXoc — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 18, 2023

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead. Apple BKC Store: Apple's First Retail Store in India Goes Live in Mumbai; CEO Cook Opens Doors to Welcome Customers (Watch Video).

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

