San Francisco: Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new Apple Watch models next year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "extreme sports" version, reports MacRumors. Apple iPhone Production Reportedly Stopped for Several Days in October 2021 Due to This Reason.

The Apple Watch SE 2 will be in line with the original SE model that was launched in the year 2020. The original Apple Watch SE 2 features designs similar to the regular Apple Watch models, but lacks some of the advanced features, such as always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG functionality.

In addition, Apple is also planning an entirely new Apple Watch aimed at sports athletes. It will feature a "ruggedized" design that may feature a case that's more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch 8 is expected to get some major capability upgrades in the sensor department as well. Apple's suppliers are reportedly developing components for next-generation sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 that will allow users to measure their blood glucose level.

Apple and its suppliers have already begun working on short-wavelength infrared sensors -- a commonly-used sensor type for health devices. The new sensor will likely be installed on the back of the watch, allowing it to measure the sugar and glucose content in its wearer's blood.

