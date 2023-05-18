New Delhi, May 18: Tech giant Apple is preparing for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year, which is the usual launch timeline of the new iPhone iterations. The iPhone 15 series, especially the higher two models – iPhone 15 pro and 15 Pro Max have been especially at the peak of speculations for many months now, due to their expected marked difference from the lesser models.

It is now thought that even the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will be distinguished from the iPhone 15 Pro model. It is a known fact by now, that the iPhone 15 series is much awaited as it will have many differences and improvements compared to the current iPhone 14 series. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to come with new design changes, a USB Type-C charging port replacing the lightning port and 48MP rear camera for the lower iPhone 15 vanilla and iPhone 15 Plus models. The two lower models are also said to be featuring a new three-stacked sensor, which would capture more light from the surroundings and offer improved photography experience even in low light conditions. Samsung Galaxy F54 India Price, Specs Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch, Know Everything Here.

Nevertheless, the best is always reserved for the top models, and hence, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are always making headlines. It has now come to light that the much talked about periscope lens that was expected to be featured on both the higher models, will actually be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max. Tech Hiring After Layoffs: Amazon, Google, Meta Hire Low-Paid Foreign Employees After Announcing Job Cuts in US, Says Report.

Both the Pro variants will be quite same otherwise, excepting for the much anticipated periscope lens, but next year it will be extended to the iPhone 16 Pro as well, as the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra will have some other difference to mark it apart then.

