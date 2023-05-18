Mumbai, May 18: Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F54 in the Indian market. While the launch date is not confirmed, it is likely to arrive by the end of this month. The price of the Samsung Galaxy F54 has already leaked.

The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and 8GB RAM. It will be available in two storage options - 128 GB and 256 GB. It will run Android 13 operating system with One UI 5.1 on top. Realme Narzo N53 With 6.74 Inch 90Hz Display, Large 5000mAh Battery Launched in India - Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy F54 is tipped to feature triple rear cameras with OIS support. It will use 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 32MP front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is said to be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. HTC U23 Pro Announced With 6.7 Inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED Display, IP67 Waterproof Design - Check Prices and Specs Here.

Samsung Galaxy F54 Price in India (Expected)

As per recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F54 will be priced in India at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Many people are already commenting on the mismatch between price and specs. It is to be noted that Samsung has not confirmed any details as yet. So, the above-mentioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

