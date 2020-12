San Francisco, Dec 30: Apple is expected to debut its second generation 'AirPods Pro' earbuds in 2021 with a new report claiming that it would come in two sizes. Leaker Mr. White, who in the past has shared accurate details of Apple's product plans, has shared new part images for the "AirPods Pro 2". The images shown depict different sized SoC housing for the H1 Processor which could indicate different sized earbuds in the future model, reports AppleInsider. Apple’s ‘Vybe Together’ App That Promoted Private Parties During COVID-19 Removed From App Store.

Based on the components, the next version of 'AirPods Pro' might come in multiple sizes but would still contain Apple's W2 chip rather than a new W3 chip. With second generation 'AirPods Pro', the tech giant could go for a "less ambitious" design than it hopes for 'AirPods Pro 2' due to the difficulty in packing antennas, ANC and mics in a more compact form factor.

The 'AirPods Pro' could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung. At present, there is no word exactly when a refreshed version of the 'AirPods Pro' would come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).