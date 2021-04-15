Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone will be available for sale today in India. The gaming device will be made available at 12 noon via Flipkart. The handset was launched in India last month under the Asus ROG Phone 5 Series. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at just Rs 5,999 on the purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs and mobiles, no-cost EMI at Rs 8,334 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Online Sale on April 15, 2021; Check Offers Here.

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas the top-end model costs Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Well done Agents of ROG! Thanks to you, Agent ROG @CarryMinati succeeded on his mission to #CrackTheCode The sale goes live tomorrow, 15th April at 12PM on @Flipkart-https://t.co/1pXSNF9W4S Catch the #ROGPhone5 × @CarryMinati at 6PM tonight on https://t.co/a5PzITXkYy#RuleThemAll pic.twitter.com/pI2hprmUZz — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) April 14, 2021

The gaming smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 24MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

The gaming handset comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also comes with an all-new thermal design called GameCool 5, AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi and quad-mic noise cancelling array. The device runs on the Android 11 based ROG UI operating system and will be made available in Phantom Black colour.

