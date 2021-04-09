Asus ROG Phone 5 will go on the first online sale on April 15, 2021. The gaming smartphone has been listed on the official Asus India website which reveals its sale date. In addition to this, the handset has also been listed on the Indian e-commerce platform 'Flipkart'. As per the Asus India website listing, the sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart. The gaming phone will be sold with 5 percent unlimited cashback, a special discount of Rs 6,000, up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Buyers will also get a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at just Rs 5,999 on the purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs and mobiles. Asus ROG Phone 5 was launched in India last month under the Asus ROG Phone 5 Series. Asus ROG Phone 5 Series comprises ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate phones. Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro & ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Launched in India From Rs 49,999.

In terms of specifications, the ROG Phone 5 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels. The gaming smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



Asus ROG Phone 5 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 24MP selfie shooter.



The handset comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, two USB Type-C ports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 57,999.

