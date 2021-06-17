Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download for select users who had pre-registered for the game via Google Play Store. The game was also available to a limited number of beta testers and now has been pulled from the Google Play Store. Krafton also shared on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page that the early access version of the game is now available and players can download and play. The company also confirmed that more slots will be made available frequently. The battle royale game has been available for pre-registration since May 18, 2021. The game is expected to be launched in the country tomorrow. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Require an OTP Authentication To Login: Report.

However, some users got Early Access to the battle royale game and they shared the screenshot of the same on Twitter. One screenshot shows 721MB as the game size.

There are some users who tried to download the game but received 'Internal Server Error' or a message that says the testing programme has reached the maximum number of testers.

Another user shared the gameplay footage from Battlegrounds Mobile India and observed that the in-game blood is green instead of red, there are a few warnings about safe gaming, data can be carried over from PUBG Mobile and an OTP authentication is not required to login. Also, the maps and settings seem to be the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

