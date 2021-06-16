Battlegrounds Mobile India is rumoured to be launched in the country on June 18, 2021. Ahead of its launch, Krafton has been teasing the battle royale game revealing its several key elements. Now a new report has shared that Battlegrounds Mobile India users will be asked to enter their phone numbers and an OTP code to log in. This hints that players will not be able to use the same login methods that were used in PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India Likely To Be Launched on June 18, 2021; Company Hints Launch Date Through a New Teaser.

Krafton has reportedly explained the rules about OTP authentication on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website. As per the rules:

1. A user can enter the OTP code only three times for verification.

2. The OTP code will be valid for five minutes before it expires.

3. Up to 10 accounts can be registered from a single mobile number.

4. A user can request the OTP code a maximum of 10 times. If the request exceeds more than 10 times, he/she will be restricted for 24 hours.

However, it is unclear whether this would be the only option to log in. Battleground Mobile India players seem worried that without the option to log in via Google and Facebook, their previous data from PUBG Mobile will not be carried forward.

Last month, a report had revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get their inventory from PUBG Mobile. But now with the OTP rule, it seems that the players will have to start from scratch.

