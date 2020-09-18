New Delhi, September 18: Homegrown short video-sharing platform Chingari which shot into popularity following the TikTok ban in June said on Friday that it has signed a music licensing agreement with T-Series. As a result of the partnership, all Chingari users in India, other Saarc nations, and in the Middle East will get access to the music collection of T-Series, the company said.

"Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun," Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said in a statement. TikTok Alternative Chingari App Crosses 10 Million Downloads on Google Play Store.

"From Bollywood to Indiepop and from melody to melancholy across all Indian languages, T-Series music library on Chingari has songs for every content genre and every emotion." Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more.

The platform is available in 10 vernacular languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu -- and also two international languages — English and Spanish. Chingari, which now claims to have a 30 million-strong user base, recently won the the Indian government's "Aatma Nirbhar App Challenge" in the social media category.

"The licensing pact between T-Series and Chingari is a win-win for both sides as this mutually beneficial agreement amalgamates social media and music while promoting business ethics," said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series. "This sets the right precedent for social media platforms and music rights owners to work and evolve together."

