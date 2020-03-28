'Corona Kavach', Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App, Unveiled by IT Ministry to Alert User if He/She Exposed to nCoV

Screenshot of Corona Kavach app (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, March 28: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) unveiled a COVID-19 tracker “Corona Kavach”. The app is currently in beta stage and is being developed in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW). According to reports, “Corona Kavach” crashed more than a few times during testing and developers also faced problems in generating OTP for logging in. 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts.

The main aim of the app is to alert a person if he/she is at risk of being exposed to CIVID-19. “Corona Kavach” uses person’s mobile number, location data (via GPS) It then matches the travelling history with that of the Coronavirus positive patients. The app is currently available only for Android users. Coronavirus Outbreak: Violation of Self-Quarantine Guidelines May Land You in Jail For Six Months.

How The App Works:

Upon opening the app, it asks for permissions to track your location and access files on your device.

It then asks the user to register with a one time password (OTP) sent to his/her mobile number.

On the homepage, basic information about the number of infected patients, the total number of cured patients and the deaths.

It also asks the user to fill in the questionnaire, so it knows his/her status.

After clicking on the logo of “Corona Kavach”, the app will start working. It will start the one-hour countdown and will trace the location of the user.

The app issues an alert if the user has come into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday announced a new initiative called ‘Project Kavach (shield), a comprehensive and integrated response plan to fight the COVID-19 disease. According to Shobana Kameneni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, they have specially designed an AI-based Coronavirus Risk Assessment scan for screening and initial assessment, which is available in the form of an app and on the website (https://covid.apollo247.com/). The digital app also offers virtual and telephony consultation with the facility to tele-connect with all doctors of by Apollo Hospitals. It will enable patients to seek healthcare while staying at home.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 870 on Saturday. Twenty people also lost their lives. Kerala is the worst-hit state of the country where over 170 cases were reported, followed by Maharashtra. The number of COVID-19 patients also crossed 100 in the western state of India.