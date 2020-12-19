New Delhi, Dec 19: Instagram has started rolling out support for Apple ProRAW photos that are able to be captured with the iPhone 12 and the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max. ProRAW combines the editing flexibility of RAW with Apple's computational photography tools like Smart HDR and Deep Fusion for the first time. Instagram Down! Popular Photo and Video Sharing App Crashing for Several Users Across the World.

"Instagram should able to handle sharing ProRAW photos as of this morning, may take a bit to propagate out," Tim Johnson, Instagram developer said in a tweet on Friday.

On iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with iOS 14.3 or later, one can take photos in Apple ProRAW, which gives greater creative control when editing photos. Now, Instagram users who capture ProRAW photos won't need to create a separate JPG file to share the content on the social platform. ProRAW images can be around 25MB on average (but can go up to 40MB too) so the first caveat is that Instagram will certainly be compressing them when they are uploaded.

The new iOS 14.3 brings the ProRAW camera format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max and introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's latest service. ProRAW can be used with all of the rear cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and it also works in Night Mode. It also supports AirPods Max over-ear headphones which will start shipping soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).