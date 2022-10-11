Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 is now live for all users and brings exciting offers, and discounts across categories such as smartphones, electronics, home products, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The e-commerce company has partnered with Kotak and SBI banks to provide discounts. In this article, we have listed down some best deals on smartphones. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Now Live for All; Check Offers on iPhone 13, Galaxy Watch 4 & More Here.

Google Pixel 6a:

Google's Pixel 6a is now available at Rs 34,199. Flipkart is offering up to a Rs 1,250 discount on transactions. Buyers can also avail the no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 5,700. The handset was launched in India at Rs 43,999. It comes with a 12.2MP dual rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display and more.

Nothing Phone (1):

Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased at Rs 29,999 for the 128GB storage model and Rs 32,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Customers will get a Rs 1,500 discount using Kotak and SBI Bank credit cards. In addition to this, buyers can swap an old smartphone and receive up to Rs 16,900 discount. The handset was launched in August at a starting price of Rs 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy F13:

Samsung Galaxy F13 is now listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 9,499 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 10,999. By using Kotak and SBI credit cards, customers can avail Rs 1,250 discount and up to Rs 9,450 by exchanging an old smartphone. The Galaxy F13 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and more.

Apart from this, smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S22+, Poco F4 5G, Oppo Reno8 5G, Vivo V25 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Realme GT 2, Infinix Hot 12 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 5G and more are listed on Flipkart with a discount.

