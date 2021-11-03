Since last week, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 has been live, and today is its last day. The sale organised by the e-commerce company aims at providing its customers with their desired products at a discount price. This sale brings exciting offers and deals on smartphones, earbuds, appliances and more. Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to bank cardholders. If you are looking to buy a smartphone this Diwali then this is the right time. Let's take a look at the top deals from Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin on October 28, 2021.

Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini:-

iPhone 12 is now available at Rs 42,099 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB models are being sold at Rs 48,249 and Rs 58,249 respectively.

Customers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 15 percent instant discount on first Pay Later and up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange offers. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Mini is listed at Rs 42,099 for the 64GB model, whereas the 128GB and 256GB models are now available at Rs 48,249 and Rs 58,249, respectively.

Google Pixel 4a:-

Google's Pixel 4a is listed on Flipkart at Rs 25,999. Buyers will also get an additional Rs 2,000 off on debit, credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at ₹1999, Pixel Buds A-Series at Rs 6,999 and up to Rs 14,950 off via exchange deals. The Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch display, 12.2MP rear camera, a 3,140mAh battery and more.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Majestic Gold:

The Reno6 Pro 5G Majestic Gold is listed on the e-commerce platform at Rs 41,990. Customers purchasing the device will get Rs 4,000 off on credit, debit cards, Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,499, 15 percent instant discount on first Pay Later order of ₹500 and above, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at Rs 1,999 and up to Rs 19,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone. These offers will bring the effective price down from Rs 41,990.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G:-

The GalaxyF42 5G is now available at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs 19,999. Buyers can also avail an additional Rs 1,500 off on debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and up to Rs 14,950 discount via exchange deals.

In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering several other smartphones such as Motorola e40, Poco C31, Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, iPhone SE, Narzo 50i and more at a discount price.

