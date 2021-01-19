Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is back and now live for only plus members. With this sale, the e-commerce giant is looking to take on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale. During this sale, Flipkart is providing hundreds of deals on several smartphones, TVs and electronics. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The sale has begun for plus members, for regular users, the sale will commence tomorrow and will last till January 24, 2021. To save your time, we have picked the best deals for you from this sale. Flipkart Introduces SuperCoin Pay Across 5,000 Partner Stores.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB-

iPhone SE 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 during the Big Saving Days Sale 2021. In addition to this, HDFC Bank cardholders can get an additional discount worth Rs 3,000 bringing down the price to Rs 28,999. This is the lowest price seen on iPhone SE in India since its launch. Moreover, there is a bundled exchange offer and buyers can get up to Rs 16,500 off by exchanging an old smartphone.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB-

iPhone 11 64GB storage variant is down to Rs 48,999 and interested customers can get up to Rs 16,500 via an exchange offer, 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The handset gets a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display, comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset, flaunts a 12MP triple rear camera setup. The phone originally costs Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ -

Galaxy S20+ is listed with a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The handset originally is priced at Rs 83,000. Customers can also get up to Rs 16,500 via an exchange deal, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options as well. The device sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera module, a 4,500mAh battery & more.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

LG Gram 14-inch Laptop-

LG's Gram 14-inch laptop is available at Rs 54,990 during this sale. The laptop comes powered by 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It runs on Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box and interested buyers can get up to Rs 15,650 discount via an exchange deal.

LG's Gram 14-inch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop-

MSI GF63 gaming laptop is listed on Flipkart with a discounted price of Rs 62,990. It is powered by 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The graphics are supported by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q card and the laptop gets a 15-inch FHD anti-glare coating display.

MSI GF63 Laptop (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

