Mumbai, April 21: Flipkart, along with other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit, Meesho, and Zepto, have started adopting the five-day work-from-office policy. As a part of a new update to the Flipkart WFH policy, the Indian e-commerce giant has officially ended the work-from-home system and asked the employees to return to the office for five days. Flipkart was one of the retail companies that allowed employees to work remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

With the pandemic gone, the companies are calling the employees back to the office and terminating the WFH for good. Unlike Amazon, Flipkart took a slow approach to eliminate the remote work policy and mandate the five-day office work. However, according to the reports, Flipkart has started implementing full work-from-office for all employees in all functions and roles. Jobs Coming in India: Chief Economic Advisory V Anantha Nageswaran Says Country to Generate 8 Million Jobs per Year for Next 10–12 Years.

According to the reports, Flipkart's WFO policy was slowly implemented by the company. The company started by mandating the attendance of all senior executives at the VP level and in higher positions. The return-to-office mandate will be implemented by Flipkart in phases in the upcoming months. Flipkart said that the employees would be allowed a limited number of work-from-home days.

Flipkart spokespersons said the company aimed to foster a strong sense of community for new hires and old employees by asking all to return to the office. The spokesperson said that by implementing the five-day work-from-office policy, Flipkart aimed to help employees work toward a common goal. Meanwhile, other leading e-commerce and quick-commerce companies like Amazon, Blinkit, Meesho, and Zepto have already ended the WFH (work-from-home) system. Tech Layoffs 2025 Continue: 28,728 Employees Laid Off by 111 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

Flipkart became one of the last companies to end remote work and mandate office work. Apart from this, Swiggy has not fully implemented work-from-office as it preferred a hybrid model. The company allows employees to work from the office for three days and work from home for two days.

