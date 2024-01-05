itel 70 was launched on January 3, 2024, with exceptional storage and RAM options. itel A70 comes in three variants, all offering 4GB RAM built in. However, the devices can provide extra RAM using the storage memory with Memory Fusion feature. The device offers a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 500nits brightness, 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging, 13MP HDR rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, dual-flash on both front and rear, side-mounted fingerprint unlock, and expandable memory up to 2TB with a dedicated memory card. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 6,299; the 128GB variant is available at Rs 6,799. The top variant with 256GB and 12GB RAM (4GB main and 8GB additional with Memory Fusion) is available at Rs 7,299. itel A70 will go on sale today at 12PM on Amazon. According to Amazon website, the device will be available at Rs 5,999 during Amazon Specials. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor Launched in China: Check Price, Features and Specifications.

itel A70 Sale on January 5, 2024 at 12PM:

Embark on a journey of brilliance! The itel A70 truly Awesome, India's first 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM smartphone, offers dynamic design, futuristic aesthetics, and vibrant colors. Sale begins tomorrow! Join the revolution - https://t.co/OnWgLsbcG7 #itel #itelA70Smartphone… pic.twitter.com/ns36ycrH0R — itel India (@itel_india) January 4, 2024

