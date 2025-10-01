Mumbai, October 1: Garena Free Fire MAX is a fast-paced third-person shooter game that offers players a memorable battle royale experience. The game lets players land on a portion of the map they choose. Once they land, they must collect weapons and gadgets to survive. They must shoot other players to survive a match while staying in the 'safe zone'. Garena Free Fire MAX codes unlock rewards to use in matches for free. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, October 1, 2025.
Garena Free Fire MAX lets 50 players join a standard match, additionally providing options like Solo, Duo, and Squad. The original Garena Free Fire version is not available in India. It was launched in 2017 but banned by the government in 2022. However, the MAX version is downloadable via Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. It offers better graphics, sounds, gameplay, animations, reward systems, and more. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes let players win free weapons, skins, gold, diamonds, and other in-game items.
Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, October 1, 2025
- FFPL 72XC 2SWE
- FBHJ I876 TRGH
- F3AD Q2RF IJNB
- FNMR F987 YGBN
- FYF5 BNSX D98U
- FH65 RGRF VS3F
- FU7T 6G5T VRCX
- FQ2R TG7V 6TID
- FRBG B687 RYEI
- FHFB GYBU INHG
- F876 EIUD BVHG
- FE67 RVBU YOT9
- F8BU VJ3E K0PO
- FK3L XPZ4 FGTR
- FBNJ F8U6 TR4E
- FT2E GJRY FEV6
- FA10 98UY HNMM
- F98Y TGUV BVNI
- FTGG V54E SFWJ
- FBNK I876 YT6T
- F0A9 I8WU J34N
- FTGK VCI8 X7SY
- FTGF VRBT N5JK
- FTG8 V765 CT66
- FG67 VYEW U4IN
- F879 BH5I UNVC
- FSG6 7BFN DVYT
- FG67 UYBN GHVC
- FT7G 6TGH S2IW
- FE98 7T6G TGSB
- FWKI 5TY7 F654
- FDQ2 34RT F8G7
- FBCH 65RG RT87
- FS1Y QHOE R9F8
- F7YT GSWE BRTJ
- FY8I N8B7 V6CT
- FRIO P5SR FER3
- FBFI UT8R 3FW6
- FEVS YDD8 7DYA
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, October 1
- Step 1: Open the official Garena FF MAX - https://ff.garena.com.
- Step 2: Use your Apple ID, Google, Facebook, VK ID, or Huawei ID to log in to the website.
- Step 3: Start the process of Garena Free Fire MAX codes redemption.
- Step 4: Copy and paste the codes in appropriate section of the Garena FF MAX website.
- Step 5: Go to the "OK" button and click it.
- Step 6: Afer that, click the "Confirm" button.
- Step 7: When you finish the Garena Free Fire codes redemption process, a success message will appear on your screen.
Please check your registered email for the rewards notification. Then, check the game's account for gold and diamonds. Finally, open the Vault section to see the in-game items.
Try to complete the Garena Free Fire redemption steps early, as only the first 500 players are allowed to claim the rewards. Moreover, the codes expire within 12–18 hours. If you are unable to redeem the codes, please try again tomorrow.
