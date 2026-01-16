New Delhi, January 16: Google has issued an urgent, high-priority security warning for more than three billion users of Google Chrome, urging them to install the latest update after multiple serious vulnerabilities were discovered. The company has rolled out Chrome version 144, which patches at least 10 security flaws, several rated “High” risk, affecting users on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Critical Flaws Found in Chrome Core Systems

According to Google, the most dangerous vulnerabilities were found in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and Blink rendering engine, which control how websites function and display. One of the key issues, tracked as CVE-2026-0899, involves an out-of-bounds memory access bug that could allow attackers to run malicious code remotely. Google Sign-In Alert Scam Explained: How This New Online Fraud Works and How To Keep Your Gmail Account Safe.

If exploited, these flaws could enable hackers to steal sensitive data, install malware, or take full control of a user’s system—simply by luring victims to a malicious website or extension.

No Active Exploitation Yet, But Risk Is High

Google has clarified that there is no confirmed evidence of these vulnerabilities being actively exploited. However, the High severity rating suggests attackers could bypass Chrome’s security sandbox, making unpatched systems extremely vulnerable.

Another critical issue, CVE-2026-0628, affects Chrome’s WebView component, potentially allowing malicious extensions to inject scripts into protected browser pages. Google Maps India AI Update: Google Rolls Out Gemini-Powered Upgrade With Smarter Navigation, Safety Alerts and Other India-First Features.

CERT-In Issues High-Severity Alert in India

India’s national cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has also released an advisory, warning that Chrome versions older than 144.0.7559.59 (Linux) and 144.0.7559.60 (Windows/macOS) are at risk. The agency cautioned that the flaws could lead to privilege escalation, data theft, and system compromise.

How to Update Chrome Manually (Recommended)

Google is rolling out the update in phases, but users are strongly advised to update manually:

1. Open Google Chrome

2. Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

3. Go to Help → About Google Chrome

4. Allow Chrome to check for updates and install version 144.0.7559.59/60 or later

5. Click Relaunch to apply the security patch

Regular browser updates remain the most effective defense against cyber threats. Delaying security patches—even for a few days—can expose devices to sophisticated attacks targeting known vulnerabilities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).