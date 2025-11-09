Google has integrated AI into Maps and rolled out the upgrade in India. Google Maps in India is now supercharged with Gemini and new India-first features, the tech giant announced. The Gemini AI-powered Google Maps is now available nationwide for all users. Google said, “This includes Google Maps receiving a powerful boost with Gemini to make navigation and exploration smarter and easier. We’re also introducing safety alerts in partnership with government authorities and enhancing every way you travel with new India-first features for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and metro commuters.” OpenAI Confident AI Will Make ‘Significant Discoveries’ by 2028 and Beyond, Says Current Systems Can Outperform Even Smartest Humans.

Google Maps Now Powered by Gemini AI, Available With India-First Features

Google Maps in India just got a big upgrade 🚀 Now supercharged with Gemini and new India-first features 💡 Dive into what’s new 👇🔗https://t.co/2ZmXhp65eN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 8, 2025

