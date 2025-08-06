Mumbai, August 6: Google confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 10 series in India for August 21, 2025, via a social media post. The tech giant that the Google Pixel 10 series will debut soon also sent a cryptic message, likely mocking Apple for the late release of Apple Intelligence on its iPhone 16 series. Amid this, a report has said that the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be delayed to October 2025 and not be available this month alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Google is preparing to launch its Pixel 10 series, offering major improvements over the Pixel 9 series, to the global market as soon as possible. The other models will likely be available early but Pixel 10 Fold may be delayed. The Google Pixel 10 lineup is set to launch in the international market on August 20, 2025, and in India, it will be launched on August 21. Moto G86 Power 5G Sale Goes Live, Smartphone Now Available on Flipkart and Official Motorola India Website; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch, Pre-Bookings and Availability (Sale)

The upcoming Pixel 10 series is set to launch during an event called "Made by Google", which will introduce the company's highly anticipated flagship-level smartphones. According to a report by WinFuture, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be launched on August 20, 2025; however, they will be available for sale later. The shipping of the devices pre-booked on the 20th will likely begin on August 28. The report mentioned that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold would not be available until October 9, 2025.

Why Google Delaying Pixel 10 Fold Availability to Customers?

According to a report by Gizmochina, Google did not publicly say anything about the delay or its reasons. However, the action would reflect the tech giant's delay due to production challenges. Since the new Google Pixel 10 Fold will come with a Tensor G5 chip, IP68 rating, and redesigned hinge, the company may face difficulties manufacturing more units at scale, said the report. It also said that the company could face supply chain hurdles.

Moreover, the report mentioned that Google Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to be launched with a new charging system, and Google Pixel Buds 2a with an improved sound system. All of these advancements and innovations are expected to slow down the production process. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India Teased Ahead of Launch on August 8; Check Details and Know What To Expect

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications (Rumoured)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have a 5,015mAh battery supporting Q2i wireless charging. The foldable Pixel phone may also have a Tensor G5 chip and various AI features. Pixel 10 Pro Fold may have a 6.4-inch display, 16GB RAM support, and internal storage up to 1TB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).