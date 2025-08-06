Moto G86 Power 5G sale has officially begun in India. Motorola's new G series smartphone was launched on July 30, 2025, in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 6.7-inch 2.5D AMOLED display supporting 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Moto G86 Power 5G packs a 6,720mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging and an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. It offers a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. Moto G86 Power 5G price in India starts at INR 16,999 after applying a discount. The smartphone's sale is live and available on Flipkart and Motorola.in website. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on August 11, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Now Available on Flipkart and Motorola.in

Power that redefines possibilities.Introducing the moto g86 POWER — where cutting-edge technology meets unbeatable value. . Get yours for just ₹16,999* Buy Now on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4 and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 6, 2025

