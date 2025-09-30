Mumbai, September 30: The Google Pixel 10a is expected to launch much earlier than previously anticipated, possibly before April 2026. The upcoming mid-range smartphone by Google may come with the same design as the Pixel 9a, with only minor changes. Ahead of the launch, several leaks have surfaced online suggesting that the device could be introduced in several new color options.

According to reports, the upcoming Google Pixel 10a might be available in black, green, red, blue, and dark blue. All five shades could give the device a fresh feel compared to its predecessor. Leaked information has also revealed Pixel 10a wallpapers, resembling those of the Google Pixel 10 series. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Confirmed To Launch Alongside OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Watch S; Check Expected Specifications and Features of OPPO Find X9 Series.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Google Pixel 10a will likely be introduced with last generation’s Tensor G4 chip instead of the G5 chip launched in 2025. The report also mentioned that the performance of the Pixel 10a could be a concern, as the device would feature an older processor. Furthermore, it stated that the upcoming model would likely have a similar design to the previous model, retaining the same camera module. The device could also feature a display with 2,700 nits of brightness. CMF Headphone Pro Launch Expected in India by End of 2025 With 100-Hour Battery Life; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10a Wallpaper Leaks

As per other reports, Google Pixel 10a wallpaper appeared to be authentic as they matched with the leaked colours. The wallpapers were artsy and showed "artistic brushstrokes" likely on a white paper. The reports mentioned that the leaks were shared by Mystic Leaks on its Telegram account.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

