Google Wear OS Smartwatches Updated With a Handwashing Timer to Help Users Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Google Wear OS (Photo Credits: Wear OS Google)

San Francisco, April 17: In order to help users properly and regularly wash their hands, Google has updated Wear OS smartwatches with a handy handwashing timer. Wear OS v5.4.0 update will now receive alerts from the Clock app on their wearables, telling them to wash their hands thoroughly for 40 seconds, reports 9To5Google. The reminder includes a note that tells people to use soap when washing and a handwashing icon is shown on the screen, above a stop button.

There is stop button, which looks like a big "X" inside a circle and users who can not wash their hands, or have already washed can simply tap on it to stop the app from counting the seconds left. The feature will remind users to wash their hands every three hours.

One can also turn this notification off by long-pressing the notification and turning off its channel. Earlier, Google collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to release a new assistant command that sings people through washing their hands properly.