Gudi Padwa & Ugadi 2020 Massive Discounts & Offers on Mobiles: Up To Rs 36K Off On Apple iPhone XS, Motorola Razr 2019, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro & More

Gudwi Padwa Mobile Discounts (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Gudi Padwa 2020 which is also called as Maharashtrian New Year is on the way. This special day is considered very auspicious and people like to buy new things. Some purchase new cars, bikes, clothes etc. But there are few people who go crazy about tech devices. We often see several pleasing discounts and exhilarating offers. So Here are the smartphones that are offered on Flipkart with massive discounts & decent offers this Gudi Padwa & Ugadi. Apple iPad Pro With A12Z Bionic Chip Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

Apple iphone XS: Apple iPhone XS With 64GB internal storage is offered with Rs 36,000 Off on Flipkart. The smartphone features a Dual camera setup with a 12MP main camera & a 12MP secondary shooter. Other discounts include 5 Percent cashback on Axis Bank & ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Realme 5 Pro: Realme claims to be India's number one smartphone brand. Realme 5 Pro is being offered with Rs 3,000 off, 5 percent instant cashback on Axis Bank, Axis Bank Buzz, ICICI Bank Credit Cards & no cost EMI. The Device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP Primary Camera, an 8MP secondary shooter, two 2MP macro & depth sensors.

Realme X2 Pro: Users purchasing the Mobile will get Rs 2,000 off & up to Rs 15,850 off on exchange offer. Other pleasing discounts include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit, Debit cards & more. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset, features A 64MP Quad Rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh Battery with 50W super VOOC flash charge & more. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due To Lockdown In India To Fight Against Coronavirus.

Poco X2: The handset which comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage, A 64MP quad camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, A 6.67-inch FHD+ display & a 4,500mAh battery. The device is offered with 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit, Debit cards & Rs 2,000 off on Flipkart.

Motorola Razr 2019: The recently launched mobile is offered with Rs 25,000 off, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards & Rs 10,000 cashback with Citibank Credit & Debit cards. Featuring A dual display, the smartphone comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera which acts a selfie camera when folded. There is also a 5MP front camera for selfies & video calls.