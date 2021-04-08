Gudi Padwa 2021 which is also called Maharashtrian New Year is around the corner. Gudi Padwa is considered very auspicious and people like to buy new clothes, shoes and other things. But few users consider buying tech devices We often see several exciting offers and discounts on smartphones. So here are the phones that are being offered on Flipkart with massive discounts this Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Apple iPhones-

iPhone 11 is now available at Rs 46,999 on Flipkart for the 64GB model. Customers purchasing the phone will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 16,500 via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options as well. iPhone 12 Mini 128GB variant is being offered at Rs 68,900 whereas the 64GB model is available at Rs 63,900. There is also a 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit cards. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro 128GB is listed on Flipkart at Rs 1,12,900.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Asus RoG Phone 3-

Asus RoG Phone 3 12GB variant is now available at Rs 45,999 whereas the 8GB model is listed at 41,999. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 16,500 via exchange deals and more. The gaming phone comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery, a 64MP triple rear camera module and a Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Launched in India at Rs 49,999 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Poco M3-

Poco M3 is listed on Flipkart at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. Buyers will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a Google Nest Hub at just ₹5,999 on purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs, mobile, No cost EMI ₹1,834/month, standard EMI options, up to ₹10,350 off via exchange.

Poco M3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched (Photo Credits: Poco)

Realme 7 -

Realme 7 smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is now available at Rs 13,499 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 15,499. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Google Nest mini at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming, no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Realme 7 sports a 65.-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Realme 7 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

