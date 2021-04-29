Every entrepreneur knows about the “elevator pitch” - if you and your ideal investor were in a 60-second elevator ride, what would you pitch, how, and why? This concept has become the global standard for how entrepreneurs pitch their ventures to potential investors, partners, and clients in order to win them over. However, practicing one’s elevator pitch to the point of perfection is often time-consuming, and a pitch that may work for one investor or group of investors may not connect well with others.

But what if there was a single platform where entrepreneurs could not only practice and perfect their elevator pitch, but also share it with others both inside and outside of their personal network in order to reach as many people as possible, all with the ease of sending a simple message?

That is exactly what Houston, TX-based entrepreneur, Jeff Bitton, has done with his new platform Pitch59.

About Pitch59

“I often think of the past experiences I had in door-to-door sales,” says Bitton, Pitch59’s CEO and founder, “I relish the opportunity to pitch my business face-to-face and let my personal presence and passion for my business help me sell the product or service. Search directories and current platforms didn’t fill this need for me, but I thought an online video sharing platform could. The combination of in-person sales with digital marketing has proven to be a powerful and effective solution.”

Pitch59 is a digital video business card app, networking platform, and search engine that allows users to share their 59-second sales pitch videos via text, email, airdrop, or QR code scan.

Prior to founding Pitch59, Bitton utilized a multitude of online directories and lead generators in order to promote his businesses. Bitton quickly realized, however, that directories such as those and the various companies on them tend to favor well-funded businesses that pay to be recommended via paid sponsorships and advertisements, rather than reward those recommended organically for their trustworthy employees and quality services.

As such, Bitton decided to develop his own online sales and networking platform that would place both businesses and the individuals within them on a level playing field. His goal: to let people recognize and recommend businesses and services for the integrity of their people and the quality of their services, rather than how much they pay the advertising network.

Pitch59’s users can access the platform’s video business cards, called “PitchCards”, via any smart device or personal computer. To create their own PitchCards, users must subscribe to Pitch59 to gain access to the app which helps them to create and share their profile and personalized 59-second video pitch of their business with anyone. The receiver does not have to be a subscriber to view the PitchCard or to share it with others. However, subscribers can search among all Pitch59 subscribers using a proprietary and unbiased search algorithm.

Pitching With Integrity and Value

Pitch59’s innovative approach to the elevator pitch lies in its two-fold ability to both place businesses and individuals on a level playing field with larger, well-funded organizations while also allowing its users to recognize and recommend businesses and services for the integrity of their people and the quality of their services, rather than how much they pay an advertising network. In side-stepping these ad-generated algorithms, Pitch59 users can be sure that their 59-second elevator pitches are shared with and viewed by others based purely on the merit of their pitch and the integrity of their business’s vision, mission, culture, and values. Pitch59 also offers one-year subscriptions to non-profit and charitable organizations completely free to help them gain broader visibility, and - ultimately - investment.

For example, one such organization utilizing Pitch59’s free subscription service for non-profits is the Houston Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is working with Pitch59 to provide accounts for its 150 plus missionaries later this month. Other organizations in the Houston area subscribing to the service and app include The Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce, Business Networking International (BNI), Trismart Solar Sales, The Fitzpatrick Group, CMIT Solutions, Keller Williams of the Woodlands, and many local services.

Pitch59 is in the process of onboarding approximately 700 subscribers, and is growing quickly, according to Bitton, who hopes to attract 10,000 subscribers to his new platform by the end of 2021. So far, the company has raised approximately $850,000 of its initial angel investment funding round target of $1 million. Its next service will include Resume PitchCards that allows job seekers the same 59-second window to pitch themselves to potential employers.

