In an ever-evolving digital landscape, there is always a need for design professionals who deliver quality graphic design. Every business needs marketing plays a major role in securing a sturdy and long-lasting image in front of the customers. Especially after Covid, people are spending more time online, which makes more sense for businesses to invest in their online image. Desygner, an online graphic design tool for non-designers is poised to serve companies which have had to adapt to these changes by increasing their brand presence online.

With Desygner now businesses, brands and individuals don't need to shell out their pockets to avail creative & unique marketing brochures, social media content, and any other content creation aspect. Where the already successful businesses have the luxury to spend loads of money on this process, the startups, on the other hand, do not. And even if they do, the need for it has long passed with the introduction of Desygner. The tool has proven its ability to adapt to changing digital trends and ensure that clients find what they are looking for.

Desygner is an easy-to-use design platform founded in 2016 by Alexander Rich, Mariana Assuncao Aguiar, Sayan Bhattacharya, Alexandre Goloskok, and Ignacio Diaz. It is a SaaS graphic design platform that allows the users to create graphics for social media, publications, and print in an accessible way. Right from the start, co-founders believed that high-quality graphic design should be accessible to every business worldwide. It was launched as a one-stop-platform to eradicate the slow, tedious and confusing process of creating funky & chic, robust & subtle, informative & minimalist designs.

Desygner, as a graphic design tool, not only creates an opportunity for business owners to have a monetary advantage, it also empowers the non-graphic designers to create anything and everything their heart desires. It offers a gigantic stock of free design templates to choose from, and also allows you to download them in the desired quality. Not only that, but this platform also offers templates in numerous sizes according to the needs of the users without the added complexity that comes with the technical design platforms such as photoshop.

Since 2015, Desygner has demonstrated consistency in meeting the needs of bootstrapping bloggers and digital publications everywhere, it has managed to secure over 20,000 business customers including Keller Williams, Techstars, Coldwell Banker and several others. Unlike other creative tools, Desygner allows companies to import existing PDF files, have a workspace dedicated to their brand, define exactly how each element of their materials are modified by others and automate customisation. Desygner allows for user-generated content to be created by anyone - from the internal team to general staff members, reps and even customers.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Desygner will be there, leading the charge.