New Delhi: Huawei Consumer Business Group on Thursday unveiled Band 6 in India at Rs 4,490 that will available exclusively on Amazon, starting July 12. The new Band 6 has been greatly enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band, the company said in a statement. Huawei Band 6 Listed on Amazon.in Ahead of India Launch, Price Revealed.

The band features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI for vivid content. The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio.

Buy #HUAWEIBand6 on Amazon from 12th till 14th July & get a FREE gift! Track your oxygen saturation level at all times with the new #HUAWEIBand6, which comes in a sporty & elegant design that’s comfortable for all-day use. pic.twitter.com/swqcafsC7G — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 8, 2021

Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen. It also comes with blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2), heart-rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, 96 sports modes among many others. The Huawei Band 6 comes with 14 days of battery life on a single charge, offering an uninterrupted user experience for up to two weeks. Huawei Band 6 comes in four stylish colours -- graphite black, sakura pink, amber sunrise and forest green.

