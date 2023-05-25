New Delhi, May 25: There was a surge in the demand for laptops and PCs during the pandemic. However, the traditional PC market in India is witnessing a big slump now. It saw a 30.1% YoY drop in Q1 2023.

As per the latest IDC report, only 2.99 million units were sold last quarter. This includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations. HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS sold most devices. These brands hold a 33.8%, 15.7%, 13.9%, 12.3%, and 6.6% market share in India. Lenovo India Records USD 1.9 Billion Revenue in FY2022-23 Clocking Over 5 Million Locally Made Products.

While the consumer category fell 36.1% year-on-year, the commercial segment fell 25.1% year-on-year. For premium laptops (Rs 80,000 and above), there was 59% year-on-year in the consumer segment. In the business segment, the report suggests a 65.8% year-on-year drop.

The reason behind the slump is said to be the channel partners’ transportation of extensive inventories. Channel partners for almost all vendors have been carrying heavy inventory for the last two quarters. Hence, shipments decreased significantly in Q123. Dell XPS 17, XPS 15, XPS 13 Plus Launched in India With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor and Great Features for Power-Packed Performance.

On the plus side, the devices related to the government and education segments continue to grow. As the colleges open and impending online sales go through, the Indian PC industry is expected to jump back in the coming months, with aggressive online sales expected during the festive months later this year.

