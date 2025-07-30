Elon Musk's X is looking for a web engineer who can work with a small team of other engineers working on x.com. The person will be responsible for adding new features and improving the existing ones in collaboration with the team. One of the web engineers posted about the requirement and said that the right candidate would know their way around the web platform and have knowledge of web infrastructure. He said that the person should be a problem solver. YouTube Ban for Kids in Australia: Government To Block Google-Owned Video-Streaming Platform for Children Under 16.

X Hiring Web Engineer for Working on Platform's Features

My team at X is hiring a web engineer. We’re a small team in charge of https://t.co/4A46O5XUWL, building new features and improving existing ones. Ideal candidate knows his way around the web platform, has knowledge of web infrastructure, and more importantly is a problem solver — Hugo (@striedinger) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)