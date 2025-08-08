New Delhi, August 8: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has reportedly refused to resign, responding to Donald Trump's call for his immediate exit over alleged conflicts of interest. The US President, in a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), and demanded Tan’s immediate resignation, over his alleged connections with foreign chinese firms. While the situation is still developing, reports suggest Tan has responded and is not backing down.

Tan is said to have responded to the controversy by reaffirming that he has the full confidence of Intel’s board. Reports suggest that he has even reached out to the White House to address what he has referred to as "misinformation" about his professional history. Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social on August 7, 2025, said, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!" Donald Trump Demands Resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Over Alleged Ties With Chinese Firms.

Donald Trump Says ‘CEO of INTEL Is Highly CONFLICTED and Must Resign, Immediately’

The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem! (TS: 07 Aug 07:39 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​‌‍… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 7, 2025

As per a report of Reuters, Donald Trump called for the resignation of Intel’s newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, over alleged links with Chinese companies. The President’s remarks have also raised questions about Intel’s future direction amid efforts to revive the struggling US chipmaker. ‘No, Not Until We Get It Resolved’: Donald Trump Rules Out Tariff Talks With India As 50% Hike Looms (Watch Video).

As per a report of Bloomberg, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has reportedly stated that he continues to have the full support of the company’s board. It marks his first public response after US President Donald Trump demanded him to step down. The demand from Trump was said to be linked to concerns over alleged conflicts of interest. CEO Lip-Bu Tan has reportedly contacted the White House to address what he described as "misinformation" surrounding his professional track record. In a letter said to be shared with Intel employees on the company’s website.

