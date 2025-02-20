New Delhi, February 20: iPhone 16e is launched, a new model in the iPhone 16 series with powerful features at an affordable price point. The iPhone 16e price in India starts at INR 59,900. It also introduces the Apple C1, Apple's first cellular modem to enhance network efficiency. Additionally, it includes satellite features like Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Find My through satellite to help iPhone 16e users stay in touch and receive help when they need it the most.

The iPhone 16e comes in two colour options, which include Black and White. Its design features a sleek aluminium body, which gives it a modern look. The front is protected by a Ceramic Shield, and the back of the phone is made of glass. The iPhone 16e is also designed to work with Apple Intelligence. The technology represents an advancement in privacy for AI, as it is built to safeguard users' privacy throughout the entire process with on-device processing. iPhone 16e With A18 Chip, Better Battery Life Launched by Apple; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 16e Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display. It is powered by an A18 chip. Users can choose from three storage options, which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The device features a 48MP Fusion camera and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 16e comes with a built-in stereo speaker.

It features a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer and runs on iOS 18. iPhone 16e has an IP68 rating and includes an Action button that provides quick access to various features like silent mode, camera, visual intelligence, flashlight, voice memo, accessibility options, and more. Nothing Phone 3a Macro Camera Sample Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 4, Shows Incredible Details (See Pic).

iPhone 16e Price And Availability

The iPhone 16e is priced at INR 59,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is available for INR 69,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at INR 89,900. Interested customers can pre-order the iPhone 16e starting at 6:30 PM IST on February 21, 2025, and it will be available for purchase from February 28, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).