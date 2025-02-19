Cupertino, February 19: Apple on Wednesday announced iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup that offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. iPhone 16e delivers fast, smooth performance and breakthrough battery life, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.

The device will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 59,900, said the company, According to Apple, the 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. iPhone 16e: From Expected Specifications to Features and Price, All About New Apple Smartphone Rumoured To Launch Today.

iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colourful cases available to accessorise. Pre-orders will begin from Friday, with availability beginning February 28. “iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

iPhone 16e is built to last, featuring splash, water, and dust resistance with a rating of IP68; the Ceramic Shield front cover with an advanced formulation that is tougher than any smartphone glass; and the toughest back glass in a smartphone. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology has an edge-to-edge design that is perfect for watching HDR videos, playing games, and reading crisp text. iPhone SE 4 Launch Today? Know Expected Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming Apple Smartphone.

iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, which enables fast, smooth performance, incredible power efficiency, and Apple Intelligence. The 6-core CPU is up to 80 percent faster than the A13 Bionic chip on iPhone 11, handling both everyday and intensive tasks with ease — from simple workloads, to more demanding actions with Apple Intelligence.

According to Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), the new iPhone 16e marks a significant move by Apple to sustain its growth momentum in India while reinvigorating demand in developed markets. This latest iPhone marks a milestone for Apple, bringing the company closer to complete control over its end-to-end platform, seamlessly integrating hardware and software, he mentioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).