New Delhi, June 10: Motorola Edge 60 is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The smartphone arrives with a MediaTek Processor and quad-curved display. Motorola Edge 60 price is revealed, and it comes in the mid-range segment in India.

The Motorola Edge 60 features a sleek design with dimensions measuring 161.2 x 73.08 x 8.25mm. It weighs 181 gm, and the device includes Water Touch 3.0 eye care protection technology. The smartphone comes with a sleek design and is offered in Pantone Shamrockand Pantone Gibraltar Sea colour options. Vivo T4 Ultra Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad-curved display and offers a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The Edge 60 has a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which comes with an anti-fingerprint coating and Aqua Touch technology. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further through a microSD card of up to 1TB. It also comes with Moto AI features. Additionally, the Edge 60 features IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, which comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens at the rear. It offers a 50MP camera at the front. The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The smartphone comes with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging. It will run on Hello UI based on the Android 15. Motorola also offers software support, with three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates. iOS 26 To Boost iPhone Experience With Liquid Glass UI and More, Apple Unveils watchOS 26 and iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025 Event; Check Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Price and Sale Details

Motorola Edge 60 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available at a price of INR 24,999, including launch offers. The smartphone will go on sale on June 17, 2025, through Flipkart in India.

