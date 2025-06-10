Lava Storm Lite will launch in India on June 13, 2025. Apart from the Strom Lite, the Lava Storm Play is also expected to launch on the same day in India. The company has started to tease the smartphones. Lava Storm Lite is teased in golden colour and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It may come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch display. The device may feature a 50MP camera and will likely be priced under INR 20,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Likely in Early 2026, Battery Specifications Leaked; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Lava Storm Lite Will Launch in India on June 13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)