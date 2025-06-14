New Delhi, June 14: Apple is anticipated to launch its upcoming iPhone 17 series in September 2025, with reports hinting at the arrival of four models. Along with the expected iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, a new model, possibly named iPhone 17 Air, may debut with a slimmer design, which is said to to replace the Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Air might be the Apple's thinnest iPhone till date. Reports indicate that it could have a thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve the slim design, Apple may implement changes, which could include the potential removal of the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date (Expected)

Apple generally reveals its new iPhones during the second week of September. As per reports, the announcement for the iPhone 17 series is likely to take place between September 8 and September 10 this year. Following the announcement, pre-orders are expected to begin on Friday, September 12 and the new devices might be available from September 19.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is rumoured to bring hardware improvements. The standard iPhone 17 might come with the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air could feature the A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip.

Display sizes across the iPhone 17 lineup may also vary. iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch screen, the base and Pro models might offer 6.3-inch displays, and the Pro Max could go up to 6.9 inch display. While all versions are tipped to include a 24MP front camera, the rear camera setup of the iPhone 17 may get dual lenses, the Air is expected to come with a single 48MP sensor, and the Pro models could include a triple 48MP camera system.

Apple is also expected to enhance wireless charging. Two new MagSafe chargers, model A3502 and A3503 are reportedly in the works, possibly supporting 50W wireless charging and certified under the Qi 2.2 standard. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Teased; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series may come with the following price in India. The base model, iPhone 17 could start at INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air might be priced around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at approximately INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).