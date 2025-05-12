iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26, 2025 with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for faster performance, gaming and multi-tasking. iQOO said that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC would score around 2.42 million on AnTuTu benchmarks making it a powerful smartphone in the segment. iQOO Neo 10 price will likely be around INR 30,000 to INR 35,000, and for it, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP+8MP rear camera setup, 32MP selfie camera, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO Neo 10 will launch with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast-charging. Realme GT 7 Series Launch on May 27, Battery Specifications Revealed; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

iQOO Neo 10 Coming on May 26 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Blazing fast. Unbelievably powerful. ⚡🔥 With an AnTuTu score of 2.42Mn+*, the #iQOONeo10 is built to leave limits in the dust. 🏎️ Powered by Dual-Chip Performance, it delivers ultra-smooth gaming, lightning-fast response, and unstoppable speed. 🎮💪 Launching 26th May.… pic.twitter.com/yVFmmNTwBM — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 12, 2025

