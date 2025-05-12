Realme GT 7 series is set to launch globally on May 27, 2025. The GT 7 series will include the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T smartphone models. The launch event is scheduled in Paris, France. The company has been teasing the smartphone on social media platforms. Realme GT 7 series will come with a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 120w charging. Realme GT 7 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and will likely feature 6.78-inch AMOLED display. Realme GT 7T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor and a 6.8-inch display. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Launched Globally; Check Specifications and Features of World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor.

Realme GT 7 Series Battery Specifications

What's the solution of anxiety life? The answer is the strongest battery combo with 7000mAh + 120W. #realmeGT7Series #2025FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/PDHgGr2OOW — realme Global (@realmeglobal) May 12, 2025

