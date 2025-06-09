New Delhi, June 9: Apple is likely to introduce its next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Reports suggest the company will unveil four models, which are expected to be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new model expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a more compact design and is said to replace the Plus model.

Apple usually announces its new iPhones in September, and 2025 is likely to follow the same pattern. The iPhone 17 series could be unveiled between September 11 and 13. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone so far, with reports suggesting a thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple may introduce some major changes, which may include the possible removal of the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Vivo T4 Ultra Launch in India on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch display, while the standard iPhone 17 and Pro model could offer a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display. The base iPhone 17 may be powered by the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air could feature the A19 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants are likely to be equipped with the A19 Pro chip.

Camera setup will also differ among models. All iPhones in the 17 series might include a 24MP front camera. The standard iPhone 17 is said to have a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 17 Air may only include a single 48MP rear camera. Both the Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to carry triple 48MP rear cameras for improved photography features.

Apple is reportedly working to introduce faster wireless charging with its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The company may launch two updated MagSafe chargers, listed under model numbers A3502 and A3503. These accessories are said to support up to 50W wireless charging and may be certified under the Qi 2.2 standard. The certification suggests improved charging speeds, which could be a key feature of the new iPhone lineup expected later this year. WWDC 2025 Event: Apple Worldwide Developers Conference To Begin Today; Know What To Expect and Check Live Streaming Details.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Price details for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup have surfaced online, indicating the standard iPhone 17 may start at INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could cost around INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be priced at INR 1,64,900. The rumored iPhone 17 Air may come at a price of approximately INR 99,900.

