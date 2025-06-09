New Delhi, June 9: Vivo is getting ready to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, in India on June 11, 2025. The upcoming device will arrive with advanced features and specifications. Ahead of its Vivo T4 Ultra launch in India, the company has shared a glimpse of the phone’s design and features. These details have been shared through a special promotional page on Flipkart.

The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to feature a slim design with a thickness of around 7.43mm. It might also weigh around 192 gm. The smartphone will likely be available in two colour options, which may be Black and Gold. The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to be placed in the mid-range smartphone category. While the official price will be revealed at the launch on July 11, 2025, reports suggest that the Vivo T4 Ultra price in India could be around INR 35,000. WWDC 2025 Event: Apple Worldwide Developers Conference To Begin Today; Know What To Expect and Check Live Streaming Details.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications and Features

The upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which has reportedly achieved an AnTuTu score of over 2 million. The smartphone could be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo T4 Ultra may feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to offer up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase; Check Specifications and Other Details of Asus’ New Handheld Gaming Consoles (Watch Video).

The Vivo T4 Ultra will come with a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. The smartphone is likely to offer IP69 certification for resistant to dust and water. It could be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging capability. The Vivo T4 Ultra might run on FunTouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

