Nothing has confirmed that its new smartphone, Phone (3a) Lite, will soon launch in India. Nothing Phone 3a Lite was already introduced in global markets. The company has teased the Phone 3a Lite India launch through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 11. The post read, “Phone (3a) Lite coming soon to India. Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more.” The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be available in two colour options, which will be in black and white variants. The Indian variant of the Phone (3a) Lite is expected to feature a 6.77-inch display, a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone will likely have a 16MP front camera. It may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. OnePlus 240Hz Phone: After OnePlus 15, Chinese Smartphone Maker Reportedly Developing Ultra High Refresh Rate Display for Future Flagship.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch

Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more. Phone (3a) Lite + 🎁 Coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/NA4iM0Mpg1 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 11, 2025

