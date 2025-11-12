Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo X300 series in India. The series will include two models, which will likely be the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. The company teased the camera zoom capabilities of its upcoming smartphones, hinting at a major focus on photography. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India said, "What once was beyond reach is now all yours to capture. The #vivoX300Series. Coming soon." Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The Vivo X300 Pro may offer a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The company may soon announce the launch date of Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in India. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale Now Live in India, Features Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Series Launch Soon in India

What once was beyond reach is now all yours to capture. The #vivoX300Series. Coming soon. #vivoIndia #GoIntoTheWild pic.twitter.com/5Cq8PmtH1R — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Vivo India).

