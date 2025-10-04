Cupertino, October 4: The iPhone 18 series, the successor to the recently launched iPhone 17 series, is expected to launch in 2026. Rumors about the next major smartphone series began after Apple launched the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. However, there are some rumors that fans may not appreciate if they come true. The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to offer vast improvements over this year's models, with enhanced performance, camera upgrades, and increased battery sizes for each model.

In September 2025, Apple skipped launching the Plus model in its iPhone 17 lineup, which confirmed year-long rumors about the move. Apple also launched the iPhone 16e model, part of 2024's series, this year with a single camera like the iPhone Air. Next year, the base iPhone 18 model will not be introduced, along with the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Air 2, stated the reports.

Apple to Skip iPhone 18 Next Year? Check Details

Multiple reports including one by Hindustan Times have said that the upcoming standard model 'iPhone 18' would not be launched alongside the other models in September 2026. During the month, Apple would focus on the Premium products only and skip the remining standard variant. Just like the iPhone 17e would launch next year early than September, Apple could reschedule the same for the next year's standard model to launch alongside iPhone 18e.

Next year, Apple would introduce iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2 and likely the highly anticipated iPhone Fold smartphone. So, in 2026, Apple would skip launching two devices iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e (which may launch as per the set scheduled in early months. The reports mentioned that Apple would continue offering the 18MP centre-stage camera in all its upcoming lineup and offer upgraded A20 chips.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindust), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

