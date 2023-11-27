Mumbai, November 27: iQOO launched its premium smartphone, iQOO 12, in China on November 7, 2023. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched its most anticipated successor of iQOO 11 in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with powerful other features. iQOO announced the launch date of the iQOO 12 5G smartphone in India to be December 5, 2023. The company has been teasing the features and specifications of its new device for many days from its social media handles like X and Instagram.

In China, iQOO launched its iQOO 12 smartphone featuring a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz display. The device was launched with 1400x3200 resolution with 3,000nits of peak brightness and 2160 PWM dimming. The device is packed with other top-notch specifications that offer buyers next-generation capabilities with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Here's everything to know about the announced features of the iQOO 12 5G smartphone. iQOO Teases Its New 'iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition' Ahead of Launch, Check More Details Here.

iQOO 12 5G Mini Window Feature with FunTouch OS 14:

iQOO 12 5G 120W Fast Charging:

Power that lasts all day with the lightning-fast 120W FlashCharge of the new #iQOO12! 😃 Never miss a moment, whether you're gaming, working, or creating. 🔋 Know More: https://t.co/0rC6Ys3iQ3#iQOO12 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/hRrLOMPSju — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 26, 2023

iQOO 12 5G Q1 Super Computing Chip:

Prepare to be amazed by the fastest-ever SuperComputing Chip Q1 in #iQOO12 🚀 Your gaming experience is about to reach the next level 🕹️🔥 Launching exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/ZK4Krrdztq. Know More: https://t.co/0rC6Ys3QFB#iQOO12 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/zlRyvm6Etn — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 25, 2023

iQOO 12 5G Announced Specifications and Features:

iQOO announced that its new smartphone will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and "Q1 SuperComputing Chip" to boost the device's overall performance. Along with dual chips, iQOO 12 5G will feature the latest FunTouch OS 14 based on the latest Android 14-OS, offering new lock screen customisations. The device boasts 144 fps gaming and will offer up to 144Hz refresh rate.

iQOO 12 5G will have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Chinese variants were launched with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the base variant. The other variants included RAM and internal storage like 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB storage. iQOO also announced its iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition and iQOO 12 5G Legendary Edition earlier, offering a new theme to the smartphone. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor Launch on December 4 in China: Know Expected Specifications, Features, and Launch Date in India.

iQOO 12 5G Expected Price in India:

iQOO 12 was launched in China with three price options: 12GB+256GB at Rs 46,623, 16GB+512GB at Rs 50,121, and 16GB+1TB at Rs 54,784. The company may keep the price of its new devices similar and launch its base variant between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. The launch of iQOO 12 5G is imminent, and the official price of the smartphone will be announced on December 12, 2023.

