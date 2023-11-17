iQOO 12 5G is set to launch on December 12, 2023, and ahead of the launch, iQOO has teased the smartphone with new designs and updates. iQOO has, on November 17, 2023 (today), announced its new iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition. The company wrote in its post on X, "From the blackness comes a lightning-fast racing car that leaves all its competition behind". iQOO 12 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor to provide powerful performance. On November 16, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the iQOO 12 5G Legendary Edition smartphone featuring a tricolour pattern. The company said the design showed the "ultimate pursuit of performance and control." The post suggests launching its new iQOO 12 smartphone exclusively on Amazon.com and iQOO.com. iPhones 2024: Apple Announces That iPhones Will Support ‘Rich Communication Services’ Messaging Standard in Later 2024.

iQOO Teases New iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition on X:

iQOO 12 5G Legendary Edition Teased on November 16:

#iQOO in a premium partnership with @BMWMotorsport brings to you the all-new #iQOO12 5G Legend Edition featuring tricolor patterns that embody the ultimate pursuit of performance and control. 🚀 Know More: https://t.co/0rC6Ys3QFB#iQOO12 #AmazonSpecials #BMWMHybridV8 pic.twitter.com/K9wR6PFNPY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 16, 2023

