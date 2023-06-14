New Delhi, June 14: iQOO Neo 7 Pro is all set to be launched in the Indian market soon. After several teasers, the company has revealed the design of the upcoming handset.

In a new tweet, iQoo India CEO, Nipun Marya shared the look of the next smartphone in the Neo series. It features an orange colour option with a leather-like finish on the back. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Expected Specs and Features

As per recent teasers and leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is expected to come in two RAM/ storage variants - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB version

The upcoming handset might be the rebranded Neo7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China last year. It sports a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to come equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS and a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Price

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launched in India on July 4th. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and iQOO online store. The company is still keeping the price under wraps. It is expected to cost around Rs 36,990 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).