iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO 15 will receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. He posted on X, saying, “Our commitment to long-term performance and security! #iQOO15 #BeTheGOAT.” Recent reports suggested that the iQOO 15 flagship will receive more updates compared to its predecessor, the iQOO 13, which offered four years of OS updates and five years of security support. The iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on 26 November 2025, featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 6.85-inch LTPO 144Hz AMOLED display. It will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The iQOO 15 India price could be between INR 50,000 and INR 60,000. iPhone Air 2 Launch Delayed: Apple Postpones 2nd-Generation iPhone Air Due to Poor Demand, Say Reports.

