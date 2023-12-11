Mumbai, December 11: In a move set to accelerate the Indian smart devices market, Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio has partnered with Aman Gupta's consumer tech company Boat to launch the Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch. This collaboration brings together Jio's cutting-edge connectivity solutions and Boat's design and innovation capabilities to offer Indian consumers a world-class product like Boat Lunar Pro LTE.

The Boat Lunar Pro LTE is the first smartwatch from Boat to support eSIM connectivity, allowing users to make calls, send messages and access other features without needing their smartphone nearby. Jio's eSIM technology and Boat Lunar Pro LTE features, like built-in GPS and heart rate monitor, will enable accurate tracking of health and fitness data like running routes, heart rate, SpO2 levels and more. Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

Lauding the partnership, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of Boat, said, "Partnering with Jio for the LTE Smartwatch shows our commitment to giving everyone access to top-notch tech. This watch will change how people connect in India and make life easier."

With a sleek yet rugged design and a high-resolution 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the Boat Lunar Pro LTE seems poised to disrupt the affordable smartwatch segment. Its versatile health and activity tracking features cater to fitness enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers and daily users alike. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New ‘Reply Bar’ Feature To Increase Users’ Engagement With Status, Currently Available for iOS and Android Beta Testers.

The coming together of two of India's most innovative technology brands has set the stage for the launch of a potentially game-changing product. As Reliance Akash Ambani steers Jio into new growth avenues, this partnership also signals the expansion of Boat's product ecosystem. What the future holds for the Boat Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch remains to be seen when it becomes available in online and offline stores soon.

