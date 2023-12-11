Mumbai, December 11: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been working on multiple updates to enhance the users' experience. A few days back, the platform introduced features for beta testers like Status HD, limited storage quota for WhatsApp backups, Chat Filters, and Channel alerts. Now, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for beta testing called "Reply Bar - status updates" in upcoming WhatsApp Android 2.23.26.3 and WhatsApp iOS 23.15.10.72 updates.

The new feature will allow the Android and iOS users to increase their engagement. The feature is introduced via the Google Play Store for iOS beta testers, the TestFlight App, and Android users. Soon, the Meta-owned platform will roll out these features for all the users. The new WhatsApp feature is rolled out after introducing HD Status and Chat Filter videos to improve the interaction and engagement of the users on the platform. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Channel Alerts and Search Messages by Date Features on Android.

WhatsApp Reply Bar Feature: How It Would Help Users?

According to a post by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Reply Bar feature will allow users to send replies while viewing status. Currently, WhatsApp's "reply" option includes an "upward" arrow you click to initiate writing a reply on the status. However, the next update will give a bar allowing you to read your message through bar before replying to anyone's status.

The post said introducing this new feature is an additional enhancement to improve the user experience. The WhatsApp Reply Bar feature for status will help them quickly access it due to its visibility. The reply bar status in future WhatsApp updates will help the users eliminate the need to swipe up to initiate a "reply" to the statuses. US Senator Elizabeth Warren Questions Apple’s Move To Shut Down Beeper That Allowed Android Users to Message iPhone Users via iMessage.

With the new WhatsApp Reply Bar feature, users will have a more user-friendly interface and instant reply option that will make it a great overall experience for WhatsApp users. The new reply bar option will be rolled out for all users in future updates.

